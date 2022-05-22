NCIS season 19 finale spoilers: Sean Murray, Gary Cole set stage (video)

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 finale on CBS tomorrow night, what can you expect to see? How stoked are the cast to bring it to you?

In the video below from the show’s official Instagram, you can hear the likes of Sean Murray (McGee), Gary Cole (Parker), and Rocky Carroll (Vance) all do their part to set the stage for what is coming up. Sean makes it clear that the finale will be “informative,” and also a fascinating origin story of sorts.

So whose origin are we talking about here? More than likely, the focus of the finale is going to be geared around Cole’s Parker, who will find himself in big trouble over the course of the hour. Someone is out to get up, both in terms of kidnapping his ex and having him implicated in a crime that he did not commit. Most of the episode will revolve around seeing how he gets out of this — and there’s no guarantee that he will by the end of the hour!

For those of you who have been stoked to understand more of Parker’s past, we have the feeling that NCIS was waiting for this opportunity to see him shine, and for good reason. Cole is a fantastic actor, and the writers wanted to make sure that they had momentum behind the character before they gave him this spotlight. We think they may have thought that giving viewers too much of him right away may feel like they were forcing him on an audience still upset over losing Gibbs. Now, the timing is about right.

Entering the NCIS season 19 finale, is there any one thing you want to know about Alden Parker?

