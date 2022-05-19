NCIS season 19 finale photo: First look at Teri Polo as Parker’s ex-wife

If you haven’t heard Monday’s NCIS season 19 finale will allow us to learn a lot more about Parker, and that includes his ex-wife! The Fosters alum Teri Polo will be appearing in this episode as Vivian Kolchak, a woman who has her own past history with the FBI. She apparently left the Bureau previously to take a job as a paranormal investigator at the Defense Department.

So how will Vivian end up being a part of the case on Monday night? Consider this one of the things we are the most excited to figure out.

Above, you can see the first photo of Polo in this episode, and we’re excited to learn a little bit more about what the character will bring to the table. Are she and Alden still on good terms? Also, why isn’t Parker talking all that much about her? We’re not necessarily saying that the character is hiding something from the rest of the team but for whatever reason, he’s been extremely closed off about his time prior to joining NCIS. The finale should help to blow some of this wide open, and we think it’s intentional that the show waiting for a good while before getting to some of this.

Why did the writers handle things with so much patience? There’s a pretty simple reason: It gave them more time to build out Parker’s backstory. They also were probably hesitant to throw a lot at viewers right away in fear that it was going to be too much, too soon after losing Gibbs.

