NCIS season 19 finale photo: McGee and Ducky team up!

The NCIS season 19 finale is set to arrive on CBS in just over 24 hours — why not go ahead and celebrate more Ducky?

We know that it can be hard not having David McCallum around for long stretches on the crime procedural; even though he’s still in the opening credits, we only tend to see him on a small handful of occasions. Luckily, tomorrow’s “Birds of a Feather” marks the second straight instance of Ducky turning up on the show! We’ll always celebrate that at the end of a season.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, we think it’s high time to ponder over another big question — why we are seeing the character back right now. What’s the purpose of it? Judging from the fact that Ducky is wearing a suit and bowtie, we don’t think he is there to help with an autopsy; instead, he’s likely serving his duties as NCIS historian.

There are some reasons for the character’s presence based on what we know about the finale story. He could be looking into old records to determine who wants to hurt Alden Parker; or, he could be digging more into the Raven, the mysterious villain we met earlier this season. Given the episode’s title, there are reasons to think they could be turning back up. Ducky could be focusing on this while elsewhere, you see the team doing their part to hone in on what’s going on with the case in front of them.

No matter the reason, let’s just celebrate that Ducky is back!

What do you most want to see from McGee and Ducky on the NCIS season 19 finale?

