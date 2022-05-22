When Calls the Heart season 9 finale: Where is Mei?

Where is Mei on the When Calls the Heart season 9 finale tonight? It goes without saying, but this is a character we’ve come to love! Even if she hasn’t been around for all that long a stretch, it really doesn’t matter. She’s proven to be a great addition to Hope Valley and has a fascinating backstory.

Also, there are of course questions about her romantic future with Nathan. That storyline has been built for a little while but based on a sneak preview for tonight’s episode, it sounds like Mei will be in Chicago for at least a part of this episode, if not the whole thing. That’s enough to make us wonder if the writers are going to take their time with her and Nathan; or, if we’re going to see the character make some sort of surprise appearance near the end of the season. We also presume it’s possible that the show sets up something with Faith and Nathan, but we’ve grown accustomed to rooting for Faith and Carson, even if the latter isn’t on the show this season.

We hope that Mei either shows up at the end of the episode, or at least that Nathan admits to having feelings for her. Maybe he could travel off to see her! Who doesn’t love a big, romantic gesture? They are so woven into the fabric of this show!

The good news – At the end of the episode, Mei did come back from Chicago and made it clear that everything in the past is now behind her. She also took off with Allie for a ride, a sign that they are bonding … and a good sign for Mei and Nathan’s future. Or, is it? There was also that scene with Nathan and Faith at the end. Is a love triangle coming?

Related – Get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now, including more on the long-term future

Have you enjoyed watching Mei on When Calls the Heart season 9?

Are you also rooting for her and Nathan? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional updates you will not want to miss over time here. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







