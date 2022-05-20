When Calls the Heart season 9 finale video: Nathan’s future…

This weekend you’re going to get a chance to see the When Calls the Heart season 9 finale over on Hallmark Channel, and obviously we’re excited about that! There are so many different stories that need to be addressed but for the sake of this article, let’s talk in particular about Nathan.

What does the future hold for this character? Are we finally going to see him get closer to his own happily ever after? There’s been something between him and Mei, but that character has been relatively MIA as of late. She also seems to be away from Hope Valley judging from the sneak peek below, which features Allie talking to Elizabeth about trying to get Nathan to settle down and get married.

Because Allie is so young, it’s easy for her to just make an assumption that Nathan will just randomly find his perfect person someday. She also wants to have it happen as soon as humanly possible. The reality is that this is something that he has to figure out for himself.

At one point, we hoped that this would be a storyline resolved in some way this season, but it’s starting to be clear that he’s running out of time. It could be saved for a season 10, which we do think is going to be coming at some point in 2023. It hasn’t been renewed as of yet, but we’re still pretty darn optimistic that it’s going to be coming. There are so many stories worth telling here, especially if we end up seeing Lucas and Elizabeth engaged at the end of the finale. For now, it does feel like there’s a pretty good chance of that happening.

