The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus teases old faces in Daryl spin-off

The Walking Dead season 11 still has eight episodes to go until it’s done, but there’s plenty of reason to look even beyond that.

We understand why a lot of people are disappointed that Melissa McBride is no longer a part of the Daryl – Carol spin-off show. We are too! Yet, it was her decision to say goodbye and with that in mind, we’re left in a spot where we have to look forward. The show will move on for Daryl, and Norman Reedus is going to anchor a series that could have a few different surprises from start to finish.

Speaking in a new interview with Iron & Air hyping up his novel The Ravaged, Reedus told the story of Melissa’s exit, but also the possibility of some other familiar faces showing up in his spin-off down the road:

“I was going to do a spinoff, me and Melissa, we were going to do it together, but she wanted to take a break, and she deserves a break … And in the meantime, they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a mission while she’s taking some time?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. Let’s f-ing go on a mission.’ So I’ll be going to Europe doing a mission … Some of our characters are lost, and maybe I’ll run into one or two of them.”

Of course, we welcome any and all cameos on Norman’s new show, but we also hope that there is a little bit more of a singular focus. One of our criticisms of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead is that at times, they can be a little bit TOO sprawling; every now and then, it’s nice to be able to check in on a single character on a weekly basis as opposed to sporadically.

The Walking Dead season 11 will air the remainder of its episodes later this year.

