Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 15 spoilers: A search for Padre

Next week when Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 15 arrives on AMC+, there’s a lot of carnage to sift through.

First and foremost, let’s talk Alicia. She just made it through the carnage at the Tower, but what is she going to do to survive? There’s no hope of repairing anything with Strand, the radioactive walkers are out there, and she herself if potentially on the verge of death. She’s out on her own, and in a lot of ways, she’s refusing to let anyone else suffer who is innocent. If she is about to die, she’s going to use her last moments trying to help everyone else.

What other hope is there? We know that Morgan is still hoping to find Padre, and he’s not alone in that. Yet, they’re all searched for something that may not be real, or at the very least may be rather different than what anyone imagines. It’s a difficult position that they are all in, and that’s something we’ll see play out in what is the penultimate story of the season.

Want a few more details on what’s to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 15 synopsis below:

As the survivors prepare to escape the area by raft, Alicia turns back to save one more person trapped in the fallout.

There’s one big question lingering within all of this: Where is Madison? Are we going to be seeing this character rear her head at some point? That feels likely, even though the writers haven’t been in a hurry to rush her reveal as of late.

