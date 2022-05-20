Are Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant leaving SNL?

Are Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all set to leave Saturday Night Live after tomorrow’s season finale? Well, there’s been talk about some of these exits for a good while.

According to a report from Deadline, all four of these longtime cast members will in fact be leaving after the finale, which could pave the way for a totally different era of the show.

Of the four, Bryant and McKinnon have each been there for more or less a decade, making them some of the longer-tenured cast members currently employed. (Of course, neither one of them come close to Kenan Thompson, who has been around Studio 8H longer than any cast member ever.) Mooney, meanwhile, has been around since 2013, and while he’s had some entertaining and surreal sketches, it never felt like this show was the right showcase for his talent.

Davidson, meanwhile, is the “newest” of the cast supposedly departing but even with him, he’s been there since 2014. While Kate is probably the biggest star of this group in terms of her performance on the show, Pete has become by far the biggest celebrity in between his roles outside the show and his dating history, which includes Ariana Grande and, currently, Kim Kardashian (who hosted earlier this season). Pete is working with Lorne Michaels on a new show at Peacock, so it’s not like he is leaving the SNL family entirely. Ironically, though, he’s been off the show more as of late than any of the cast members mentioned here.

Natasha Lyonne is the host for this weekend’s finale, which you can preview more over at the link here. Based on this news, saying goodbye to these cast members may be as big of a headline as anything. Hopefully we get some of their best stuff before the exit!

What do you think about Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Aidy Bryant reportedly leaving SNL?

