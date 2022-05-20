Saturday Night Live finale preview: Ready for Natasha Lyonne?

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to see the Saturday Night Live finale — are you ready to see what Natasha Lyonne brings to the table?

The promo below features Lyonne alongside cast members Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson and by and large, this one is full of fun, lighthearted moments. There’s a lot of skewering of her famous voice, and some of the lines are genuinely unexpected. Musical guest Japanese Breakfast is also featured, and you’ll get a better chance to learn more about them through their performances.

Lynne is coming onto SNL at a big time. The Orange is the New Black alum recent appeared in the latest season of Russian Doll, as complicated and twisty of a show as you are ever going to find. We think she’s going to be great on the show since we’ve seen a real willingness from her to challenge herself in different roles in the past.

Of course, since this is the finale there are a handful of things you have to keep your eyes peeled for in advance, including the possibility of a couple of cameos and also farewells to certain cast members. There isn’t any reporting out there right now that any major person is leaving, but we tend to think the rumor mill is going to start churning faster over the next 24 hours, give or take. People like McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant have all been a part of the series for so long; Pete’s practically gone already, given that he hasn’t appeared on the show in weeks save for a small appearance he did in a pre-taped bit earlier on in the spring.

