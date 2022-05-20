Big Sky season 2 episode 18 (finale): How was Jensen Ackles’ debut?

As we entered the Big Sky season 2 finale on ABC, we more than expected that we were going to see some huge, shocking moment. The question came mostly in what that would be or how it’d work its way into the show.

By the time we closed in on the finale moments, it actually seemed as though Jenny and Cassie were doing okay. They’d found their way to work through a lot of their issues — and also the people who were out to kill him. Given what happened at the end of season 1, this was a surprising subdued ending! That may be because producers weren’t sure ahead of time if they’d be renewed or not, and they may have wanted to take a wait-and-see approach to things.

This finale also did feature the debut of Jensen Ackles as Beau, a new Sheriff in town who could prove to be an interesting guy to watch moving forward. For right now, it does feel like he’s going to be an ally to Jenny and Cassie, but is that going to be the case in the long-term. We can’t speak to that right now, since he may just be a guy on his best behavior as a newcomer to Helena. We already have a real to be nervous towards Sheriffs in this world…

Overall, we’d say that this episode concluded in a way that a lot of us would have expected, almost as a reset to the show more so than something out to necessarily continue onward. Things got a little complicated in season 2 with so many different characters and cases — the focus strayed a little too far from Jenny and Cassie at times. We’ll see now if season 3 can bring you the best of all worlds, but so far, we rather like what Jensen is bringing to the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now, including the show’s season 3 future

What did you think about the events of the Big Sky season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







