Big Sky season 3 premiere date hopes at ABC: What we know

Following the season 2 finale, there’s inevitably one big question people could have: What is the Big Sky season 3 premiere date at ABC? What do we have to look forward to here?

The first order of business here is sharing the great news that some out there may already know: You will be seeing the drama back for another go this coming fall! For much of the spring, we admittedly did consider Big Sky a bubble show and we were concerned that there wouldn’t be a lot left for it. The ratings were down from season 1, and that’s even with it having a pretty solid lead-in this year courtesy of Grey’s Anatomy.

Yet, here is where we have the good news. Not only is Big Sky coming back, but it will be doing so in a pretty awesome way! The show is currently set to premiere on Wednesdays (a new timeslot) this fall, with Jensen Ackles on board as a series regular! Adding the Supernatural star on a one-year deal seems in part to be one of the big selling points for the show moving forward, as this is an opportunity to attract a new fanbase. Also, we think that it’s a chance to completely refresh the show. That’s why we are envisioning some new mysteries taking center stage in season 3, ones that will make the show easier for new fans to dive into. That’s going to be important for anyone who wants to hop on board.

There is no premiere date yet for season 3 but if we had to guess, we’d say that it is probably going to be back when we get around to late September or early October. In general, this is the standard premiere window for just about every show out there.

