Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Did Amelia and Kai break up?

Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 delivered one of the most character-driven stories of the season. After all, many characters outside of the hospital for the entirety of the hour! Some people had a little too much to drink, and Kai made a shocking decision about their future with Amelia: They were seemingly done.

So why is this relationship over? It has a lot to do with Kai reaffirming to themselves that they don’t want kids. Until the episode tonight, Scout didn’t feel 100% “real” to them. That changed when they spent time around them. It made them realize that they didn’t want to lead Amelia on.

Because of this, the two of them may be broken up and Amelia is shocked. Yet, she’s doing all right! She was okay enough to have an important conversation with Nick about Meredith. She’s also gone through so much over the years; she knows how to handle adversity at this point.

Is this really going to be the end for Amelia and Kai? That’s where things get a little bit tricky. Kai made it clear that they have no intention of changing their mind, but one of the things we know is that life can throw you curveballs. How they feel right now isn’t necessarily how they are going to feel in a year or two from now. Of course, by that point Amelia may have moved on to other things. Life is complicated.

We may see more of the aftermath of this during the two-part finale next week but the reality here is pretty simple: There’s a lot that is being addressed in that. There could be some relationships that get updates, but we imagine them being more in the direction of Meredith and Nick or Jackson and April, if there is even there in the latter case.

What did you think about the end of Amelia and Kai on Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 18?

