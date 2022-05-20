Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 19, 20 spoilers: The two-part finale!

Next week, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is going to bring you an epic two-hour event! There are two episodes coming that are more important than any other all season. They have to be! This is a finale that will serve to tie together a lot of big events, and hopefully leave us all the more excited about what is going to be coming up down the road.

(We already know that there is a season 19 coming, so that is one less thing that we gotta be concerned over.)

Want to get a better sense of what the future holds here now? Then go ahead and check out synopses for BOTH of these episodes right now.

Season 18 episode 19, “Out for Blood” – Due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center. Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother, in the first hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 18 episode 20, “You Are the Blood” – The blood shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial continues. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen’s actions to help his fellow veterans come to light in the second hour of the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 26 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We should go ahead and note that, at least for the time being, there is no confirmation that there is going to be a cliffhanger; yet, we do think that there could be a big one tied to Owen. Could he be fired, or even arrested? This is a big plot twist that doesn’t involve a character getting killed, and that’s absolutely something we don’t want to see here.

