Entering the Station 19 season 5 finale, we’ll admit that there were a lot of things we were concerned about. Take, for example, Andy’s trial. Or, learning if Carina was going to get her green card.

About ten minutes away from the end of the episode, we started to think that we were actually going to get a happy ending here! Despite a lot of stress around the immigration interview, Carina ended up passing and she’s now got her green card. She can now stay in the country for good!

As for the trial, Andy managed to find someone else who could share her story, and with that show that these assaults were a pattern. It looked at one point like the walls were closing in around her; now, that is no longer the case. She’s going to be okay! The charges are dropped, and she doesn’t have to go to trial anymore.

In other news, Travis Montgomery is going to run for Mayor! He decided at the last second, but he’s desperate to make sure that Dixon doesn’t get more power in the city.

Did the other shoe drop?

Because of this franchise being what it is, we find ourselves in a perpetual state of concern. The most emotional we got up to the final minutes was listening to Ben toast Dean Miller, and it was nice to see the show keeps honoring his memory.

Now, let’s get to the bad news: Jack Gibson driving off in the closing minutes. Chief Ross informed Andy that her old spot as Lieutenant had opened up, and that’s because Jack left. We saw an empty locker, and now, we gotta wonder about Grey Damon’s future on the show. Jack has tackled a lot of demons over the years, but we want to see him in a happy, much more stable place.

What did you think about the events of the events of the Station 19 finale?

