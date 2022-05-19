A Million Little Things season 5: Show EP on shocking Gary story

As we move into A Million Little Things season 5 on ABC, it absolutely feels fair to be worried about Gary. Why wouldn’t you be? Right when the character gets some incredible news in that he’s about to be a father, of course something else comes along that makes us all terrified: A mass was found on his lung. The character’s cancer is back in a different but still terrifying way, and we’re already seeing some videos he is leaving for his unborn child in the event he doesn’t make it.

So why do this to all of us watching? Why deliver this sort of twist? It’s obviously for the sake of drama, and it’s also a twist that almost didn’t happen. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner DJ Nash had to say about the decision to give this season a cliffhanger at all:

We went in to the network at the middle of the year and said, “Hey guys, we’ve been on again for a while. Are we coming back, or are we not coming back?” And they said, “Please don’t end this show now.” I said, “OK.” And [executive producer Terrence Coli] and I talked about it and we said, we have a really, really big cliffhanger that could possibly top bag-over-someone’s-head and someone-getting-hit-by-a-car. But it’s a cliffhanger, it is not a series finale, and are we all prepared to go that way? And they really, really pushed for us to do it. I know that we were a last-minute pickup. There’s no question we were a bubble show. But everybody creatively at ABC was so supportive and wanted to see it happen, and we knew that if it didn’t happen, our fans would be like, “You can’t end a series like that!” So we put all of our eggs in the Gary basket.

Knowing how hard ABC pushed for this, it would have been pretty awful if they canceled the show after the fact! We do think a lot of season 5 will be about Gary tackling this disease with the support of his friends and of course Maggie; meanwhile, Eddie will try to move forward after the big Anna reveal in the finale.

We wouldn’t be surprised if season 5 is the final one for the series, but remember that nothing has been confirmed there just yet.

