A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s big finale on ABC, are you eager to learn the A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date? Is there more to look forward to from David Giuntoli and the rest of the cast?

Since we don’t want to keep you waiting all that long, the first thing we should do here is reiterate that there is, in fact going to be another season! While this show was very much on the bubble over the past several weeks, ABC decided to bring it back for what could end up being the final season. We should note that for now, nobody has made a firm decision on this, though personally we’re going into it with that expectation.

The one bit of bad news that we have to share here is that you aren’t going to see more of this world in the fall; while we are grateful that a season is happening, the plan is for it to premiere at midseason. Here’s how this is likely going to work. ABC will assess the episode count and the performance of their shows in the fall and then after that, figure out where they want A Million Little Things to land.

Will there be a shorter episode order for season 5? What does the future hold for some of these characters? These are things that we hope we get more information on in due time but for now, we’re happy to just look at the journey that is right in front of us. Here’s to hoping that this is a finale that delivers on a number of different fronts and leaves us satisfied by the time the end credits roll.

