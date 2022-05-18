Is Candice Patton leaving The Flash? Where is Iris West-Allen?

Is Candice Patton leaving The Flash, and should you be worried about the future of Iris West-Allen at this point? We know that the character could be MIA for a good stretch of the next few episodes.

What’s going on here? Story-wise, it seems like Iris’ exit is going to be addressed as a result of her time sickness, something that will play out as Barry does his best in order to find her. Tonight’s episode in a lot of ways is the foundation for the final portion of the season, one that will culminate in the biggest finale we’ve seen in years.

Patton’s absence, meanwhile, is just an ongoing trend for this show to not have every series regular for the entirety of the season. We’ve seen this in the past with people like Carlos Valdes and Danielle Panabaker; now, it’s happening with Candice. The reason behind these absences is complicated, but it’s easy to attribute some of it to the studio trying to save money having fewer cast members around every single week.

For the time being, though, we’re trying not to worry about her long-term future. The Flash has been renewed for a season 9 already, and we know there have been talks around her and Panabaker both coming back. We can’t imagine doing a possible final season without Iris; what would be the point of that? Given how important she is, we’d rather just see the show end with season 8. Hopefully, the contract situation is something we hear a little bit more about by the end of the season. We already think that The Flash season 9 is going to be slightly shorter, especially since Grant Gustin has only signed up for fifteen episodes based on all indications.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash right now

Are you sad to see any episodes of The Flash without Candice Patton / Iris?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — it is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







