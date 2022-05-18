The Flash season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Caity Lotz directs!

Next week, The Flash season 8 episode 16 is going to deliver a story titled “The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen,” and this one is going to be wild. It’s going to feature a very different sort of struggle for our title hero, and it may also put in motion events that will pave the way for the end of this season.

We know that by and large, a lot of the teases for what’s to come have been fairly ambiguous and understandably so. The end of season 8 is being planned as one of the most substantial finales we’ve seen in quite some time, and it also has to set the stage for the ninth and likely final season. We can’t be that shocked that the full The Flash season 8 episode 16 synopsis below doesn’t give away that much, but it is nice to see that Caity Lotz is directing:

CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#816). Original airdate 5/25/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We like to think that Lotz’s presence behind the director’s chair will help to further leave the door open for some Legends of Tomorrow closure in season 9, even if it’s just a matter of scenes. Can’t The Flash at least let us know that Sara Lance and the rest of the crew end up okay?

Anyhow, The Flash himself is going to have his work cut out for him in this episode. Not only does he have to figure out what’s happening to him, but there’s a big mystery around Iris and Caitlin is going to be taking some dangerous risks.

