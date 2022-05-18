The Boys season 3: Jensen Ackles talks ‘fighting’ for Soldier Boy

There are a number of reasons to be excited for The Boys season 3, but we’re especially hyped to see Jensen Ackles make his debut as Soldier Boy. The former Supernatural star is meant to be a huge part of the season as this character, who was a foundational celebrity superhero and someone who really altered the course of how the public viewed them.

The Soldier Boy role allows Jensen to reunite with his former Supernatural boss Eric Kripke but as it turns out, this was not some immediate reunion. Even a star of Ackles’ notoriety had to fight to ensure that he got the part.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Jensen detailed the process he underwent to getting the role, including that he was not on the original shortlist to play the character:

…[Kripke] said, “Look, this role is on the radar for a heavy Season 3 appearance, and they’re looking at a short list of names.” And I’m like, “Well, where am I on that short list?” And he said, “You’re not on it.” [Laughs]

Then he read me a few of the names and I was like, “No, I wouldn’t be on that list!” So, this wasn’t something where Kripke just called and said, “Hey, come on over.” This was something I had to fight for, and luckily it worked out.

In general, we know that Jensen is rather busy these days, even after a decade and a half of playing Dean Winchester. The actor also has an upcoming series-regular role on ABC’s Big Sky and beyond just that, he is executive-producing The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel that is currently set to air on The CW during the 2022-23 season.

