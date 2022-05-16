The Boys season 3 trailer: How does Butcher get powers?

Today, the folks over at Amazon finally released the full trailer for The Boys season 3 — and absolutely, you’re in for a lot of carnage.

One of the big questions that we’ve had over the past couple of months is how Billy Butcher could have acquired superpowers, as it was teased in some of the initial art for the new season. Isn’t this the very thing he has rallied against for a long period of time? It’s just not something that fundamentally made a lot of sense.

Well, we do have more of an answer to that now. In the trailer (watch here), we learn that this is not identical to Compound V where the powers become some permanent thing. Instead, it’s a 24-hour solution. Butcher sees this as a way to temporarily fight fire with fire, which is something that he is eager to do with his vendetta against Homelander being what it is. Yet, Mother’s Milk and others have some reservations, as they really should. Butcher did so well trying to recover from some of his demons after season 2, and this could put him 100% on the bad path.

Speaking of Homelander, the trailer indicates that early on in the season, he’s going to be on the redemption tour after the Stormfront incident, making the excuse time and time again that he “fell in love with the wrong woman.” To the surprise of no one, it’s going to oddly work out for him, mostly because people are willing to forgive celebrities all the time. Remember that this show is a satire, and the writers will lean into that whenever they can.

This season is going to have musical numbers, violence, romance, and of course a whole lot more. You also get a few teases throughout of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, by far the most prominent new addition to the story. How he factors in overall, though, very much remains to be seen.

