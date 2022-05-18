New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21: Max and Helen’s wedding twist!

Tonight on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21, we saw a series of emotional stories regarding Max and Helen. What was the focus of the story? A wedding. Or, to be specific, the buildup to it.

After everything we saw the two characters go through tonight, they came in the end to a reasonably simple conclusion: They do want to get married, but not in the way that they planned. They don’t need to sit around and wait to have a ceremony in a castle. Meanwhile, they don’t have to get married in London at all.

In the closing seconds of the story tonight, Max proposed an idea to Dr. Sharpe that she was very much all about: Having the wedding back in New York, and doing it in just 24 hours! Sure, this represented the two speeding things along rather fast but in theory, they have everything they need for a successful ceremony. Think in terms of people who love each other, good friends, and a flower girl courtesy of Luna.

When you think about what Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman’s characters have gone through overr the past few years, why not live in the present and go through with this? Max lost Georgia, battled through cancer, and lost control of New Amsterdam to Dr. Fuentes. Meanwhile, Sharpe has been living effectively on two separate continents for months and is lucky to have her voice back after suffering a stroke. These two have suffered; don’t they deserve a little bit of joy? After all, “more joy” is the motto of this season.

Of course, and because this show can’t just give us consistently nice things, we can’t say that we’re shocked by the next roadblock that is coming: A storm that could keep the wedding from happening. That’s an issue we’ll tackle next week but for now, we’ll try to have hope.

What did you think about New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21?

