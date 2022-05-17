New Amsterdam season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: The storm is here

Next week on NBC you’re going to be seeing New Amsterdam season 4 episode 22, and there’s one thing to say about it from the get-go: This is the finale! We’re going to see a big, emotional, and pretty painful story here from start to finish and there’s no real way around it.

“I’ll Be Your Shelter” is the title for this upcoming episode, and we should note right away here that a massive hurricane could be at the center of pretty much everything. This may be the thing that totally derails everything that is coming in terms of a possible Max – Helen wedding, and that’s without mentioning all of the potential patients that the hospital may have to see after. There’s this huge crisis and beyond just that, we have to remember that there are a lot of long-term plotlines that need to be addressed here, as well.

05/24/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : As a monster hurricane approaches New York, Bloom and the team scramble to put preparations in place. Max and Helen make plans for an intimate New York wedding as she returns from London. Iggy and Martin reach a crossroads. Reynolds finally makes contact with his father. TV-14

Is a big cliffhanger coming?

Isn’t that the sort of thing that this show just loves to do? If we were you, we’d 100% prepare for something of that variety. The writers knew for over a year that they’d be writing a season 5; more recently, we learned (sadly) that this will be the final one for the Ryan Eggold drama. There’s a lot to eventually resolve here.

