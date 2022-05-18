She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere date, Disney+ trailer revealed!

Following the recent airing of Moon Knight, Disney+ has now lifted the veil on their next big show in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

For those who are wondering, 100% that is a new subtitle for the Tatiana Maslany series. We think it’s a cheeky add-on to remind everyone that, in the end, She-Hulk is looking to be a pretty fun show. It’s hard to watch the trailer below and think of it as something super-secret or brooding. In some ways, it feels as much in opposition to Moon Knight as something can be while still existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those who aren’t aware, the Orphan Black alum is slated here to play Jennifer Walters, an attorney who just so happens to also be the cousin of Bruce Banner. Her powers as She-Hulk don’t quite manifest the same way as Bruce’s do, and that leads to both some amusing situations but also more traditional superhero fare. The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil is set to play the villain Titania, while Tim Roth is going to reprise his role as Abomination, last seen all the way back in The Incredible Hulk. (Remember when Edward Norton played Hulk? Feels like forever ago.)

The trailer is full of laughs and Maslany is going to be a delight in this role. Does the CGI need a little bit of work? It feels that way right now, but the show doesn’t premiere until Wednesday, August 17. In between now and then, there is a lot of time to patch some things up a little bit.

Above all else, we just remain excited that there even is a She-Hulk TV series at all. We never thought a good decade ago that some of these specific Marvel characters would be getting such a spotlight.

After watching the trailer, are you more excited now to check out She-Hulk?

