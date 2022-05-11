Is Moon Knight new this week on Disney+? The season 2 future

Is Moon Knight new this week on Disney+, and is there more to be psyched about in terms of a possible season 2? We certainly recognize that there are people who’d love more of this world! (Rest assured, we are one of them.)

Unfortunately, the story of Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and Jake Lockley is over … or, at least it is for the time being. Last week marked the season 1 finale, and absolutely it is a shame that it was only six episodes. A lot was packed into those stories and because of that, we wish that certain things were allowed more time to breathe! We’ve barely met Jake, and there’s a lot of the mythology here that still feels reasonably incomplete.

So when could we see more of this explored? Here is where things get all the more complicated. At the moment, the show has not been renewed for a season 2 and it’s, shockingly, possible that it won’t be. While we think Marvel will find a way to utilize Oscar Isaac as these characters once again, there’s no guarantee it will come in the form of this standalone show. Instead, we could see it come down the road in the form of feature films, similar to how Elizabeth Olsen is playing Wanda / Scarlet Witch.

There is no immediate hurry on a decision being made here, but we do anticipate finding out more about the future of Moon Knight at some point over the next few months. There’s no real reason to prolong it beyond that, and we still think the TV show is the best way to go here. Why rush him into the rest of the MCU when there’s so much more story to be told with the characters as they are? A little patience can go a long way.

