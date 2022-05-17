A Million Little Things season 5 premiere held by ABC until midseason

If you’re excited for A Million Little Things season 5 to premiere on ABC, you better be the patient type. After all, you’ll be waiting a while.

Today, the network confirmed that the next batch of episodes for the series is not going to be airing until we get around to midseason, and more than likely that means a premiere date in January 2023 or later. Why do this? A lot of it starts with flexibility. While ABC could have premiered one of its new dramas in The Rookie: Feds or Alaska starring Hilary Swank in midseason, they clearly want those shows to get the biggest audience that they possibly can. In airing season 5 next year, they’re going to have a stable show they can turn to as opposed to a new experiment.

Also, we do wonder how much more investment the network will have in promoting A Million Little Things at this point. While it is not 100% confirmed as of now that season 5 will be the final season, we are preparing for that to be the case. The ratings were such in season 4 that the show was on the bubble the past several weeks, and there was no guarantee it would come back at all. We just hope that if season 5 is the end, it’s 100% solidified early so that DJ Nash and the writers have a chance to play far in advance. This is absolutely one of those shows that we deserve some closure on after so much time.

Remember that there is one more episode of season 4 to look forward to, as well, and it is currently set to air on Wednesday night. Do you want to get more news about that now? Then be sure to visit the link here.

