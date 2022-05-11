A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: Big secrets!

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20 — otherwise known as the big finale.

Is this an episode that will leave your jaw on the ground? Most likely. Haven’t you see this show before? Surprising you is one of the things that they specialize in more than anything else, but there’s no denying that there’s also an added weight on this episode (titled “Just in Case”). At the time of this writing, there is no 100% confirmation if we are getting another season of the show or not. The ratings are down, there’s a lot of competition, and ABC has kept some of their cards close to the vest. We really don’t want to see the series end with a cliffhanger, but we tend to imagine there’s a good chance of that.

Want to get more insight? Then go ahead and view the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20 synopsis below — there’s more coming in there that we don’t want you to miss:

“just in case” – The strength of Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test once again. Rome makes a sacrifice for a student in distress; Theo turns to an unlikely source to help his mom through a rough patch, and Eddie learns a shocking secret about Anna on the season finale of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The secret about Anna, at least based on what we’re reading here, is the thing most likely to be left hanging. Of course, we’re saying this thinking that the writers won’t be putting us into an emotional tailspin with Gary and Maggie again. Haven’t we had enough of that already? We tend to think so.

Where do you think things are going to go moving into A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

