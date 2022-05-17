Yellowstone season 5 prequel 1932 casts Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren

Just in case you were wondering how invested the Paramount Network is in their Yellowstone prequel 1932, now we know.

Today, it was confirmed that Dame Helen Mirren and the iconic Harrison Ford are both coming on board the project in undisclosed roles. They have released a logline describing the show as “the next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Of course, we’re excited to learn more about this show, and the big question we wonder right now is this: Is it possible Mirren and Ford are playing older versions of Margaret and James Dutton, first introduced in 1883? We can’t rule anything out, but it’s a tough thing to fully imagine. If we were to assume that James Dutton was in his late forties/early fifties in 1883, that would make him around a hundred years old in 1932. Meanwhile, John Dutton I (James and Margaret’s son) was only five years old in 1883; that would mean that he’d be in his early fifties in 1932. Ford as an actor, meanwhile, is 79 years old! It’s possible that Helen and Harrison are Duttons, but it’s possible as well that they aren’t. There’s a lot that could be explored here.

To us, the biggest takeaway from seeing these castings is the oh-so-simple fact that Taylor Sheridan is the biggest producer in television right now and it’s not even close. Who else out there would be capable of getting movie stars of this caliber on their shows? 1932 is probably just a one-season thing, but locking these two down even for just a handful of episodes is a pretty enormous deal.

For now, the plan is for 1932 to premiere close to the end of this year.

