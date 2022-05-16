Yellowstone season 5 filming begins; Paramount Network details plans

Today, the folks at Paramount Network confirmed what we’ve been hearing for the past couple of days: Yellowstone season 5 is underway!

Production on the Kevin Costner series is slated to last for the next several months, and signs point to this being the biggest season on record. After all, it is fourteen episodes in length, four more than any other that we’ve seen so far. The network also confirmed today that the episodes will air in two batches of seven — we knew it would be split up, but it wasn’t official before now that it would be split evenly.

Beyond Costner as John Dutton, the season 5 cast will include Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, and the newly-promoted Kathryn Kelly and Jen Landon.

With production on season 5 underway, does this mean that we could get new episodes this summer? There’s a hope that it could happen, but nothing is official on that as of yet. We know that we’d like to see the series back at some point in July or August — that way, we get something close to when the show was on for its first few seasons. Last year was the first time it aired in the fall, though of course in doing so, the series generated its strongest ratings by far. This show has become easily the biggest hit on cable since the end of Game of Thrones. Before that, you have to go back to the heyday of The Walking Dead for something similar.

Hopefully, throughout the next few weeks we’ll be blessed with some further casting news — or, potentially a few more teases as to what the upcoming story will look like.

