This Is Us season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Beyond just Rebecca’s deathbed

If you’ve been watching This Is Us season 6 for a while, then you know that episode 17 is going to be a source of emotional devastation. This is a wrecking ball colliding right into your heart, and you better be prepared for tears, sniffles, and everything that it comes with.

With that being said, it’s important to note here that the goal with “The Train” and Rebecca’s impending death isn’t just to make you cry; it’s meant to conjure up more emotions over time. Not all of them are going to be ones you feel right away.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get some more of our thoughts on where this episode is going to go. Once you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them the rest of the series.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Dan Fogelman shared a few thoughts on what you can expect in this episode, and how there was a lot of thought put in to every single emotion:

“People can expect a literal ride … I think that it is going to make people cry and be sad and all the things that people attribute to the show. But I do think there’s something that will speak to people who have experienced this stuff, which is most of us. And after some time of reflection — and after our finale — it may actually make people feel really good about some stuff they didn’t think they’d feel good about. That’s my hope.

“I really found it incredibly beautiful and sprawling. Our collective group of writers and actors, they put picture to something that I think a lot of people have thought about.”

One other important thing to remember is that this episode is 100% not the end of the journey. We think that Rebecca’s deathbed is happening now because the writers wanted to end on a somewhat-lighter note. We get that, since we don’t want things to conclude with some sort of emotional anvil dropping on our skulls.

Related – Get some more discussion on this episode courtesy of Chrissy Metz

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 6 episode 17?

How do you think this story will play out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







