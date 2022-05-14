This Is Us season 6 episode 17: Chrissy Metz on ‘beautiful’ story ahead

For those who don’t know This Is Us season 6 episode 17 is the penultimate episode of the series, and it may also be the most emotional one of the entire run.

Based on everything that we’re hearing at the moment about “The Train,” this is the episode where Rebecca likely dies. It could be thought of as the likely series finale … or at least it could were it not for the fact there’s another episode after the fact. We view this episode as being about the devastation, and the series finale could be the hope and inspiration that follows.

Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, Chrissy Metz 100% makes it clear that the next episode could get you a little bit choked-up, not that this should come as a great shock to anyone out there:

“I think it is one of the most beautiful episodes of any television show anybody will ever watch, especially culminating six years of this beautiful journey … I’m getting emotional talking about it.”

If that’s not a statement to get you excited or nervous, what will? We do think that this episode isn’t meant necessarily to make you depressed, but more show gratitude for those in your life. Rebecca had a massive impact on the Big Three and so many more, and that’s why they all want to make sure that she’s cared for in her final days. We think the title could be a reference to the train of people who visit her in order to say goodbye.

