9-1-1, The Resident season 6 renewals: Where are they at Fox?

This morning, Fox officially renewed a number of their shows for additional seasons — yet, there’s no news on either 9-1-1 or The Resident. What gives with that? Why haven’t we heard official word on a season 6 for either show?

The answer is fairly simple, and it has nothing to do with either show getting canceled. Instead, it just looks like negotiations are still ongoing. Fox the network no longer has direct ownership of either show after the Disney – 20th Century Fox (the studio) deal, and that means it has more metaphorical boxes that need to be checked before it can announce any deal. Speaking (via TVLine), here is some of what Fox president Charlie Collier had to say on the subject this morning:

“We’re in good faith negotiations with [studio] 20th … Based on our long history with that company, we think we’re in pretty good shape.”

The long negotiation period is likely the top reason why nothing has been made official as of yet when it comes to Fox’s fall schedule. We personally believe that we’ll hear something more about it in the coming weeks, but the plan is to likely have both of these shows on it. We know that The Resident already has been making plans head of a potential season 6, including the potential promotion of Andrew McCarthy to series regular, playing the role of Dr. Ian Sullivan. They’ve also renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star already, and we tend to think the network would like to keep the entire franchise together for at least a little while longer.

Of course, the biggest bummer in all of this is that there may not be an official renewal for the Peter Krause – Angela Bassett series the day of its season 5 finale; for the record, you can preview that further over at the link here.

Do you want to see The Resident season 6 and 9-1-1 season 6 happen?

