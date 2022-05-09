9-1-1 season 5 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: ‘Starting Over’

Next week on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 18, you better prepare for a story for the ages. After all, this is the emotional finale!

If you’ve watched this show with any regularity over the years, then you know that they tend to go hard with some of these final episodes and they don’t try to hold anything back. The stories that are going are almost sure to be big and could take some serious narrative risks. As we prepare for “Starting Over,” we have to prepare for the possibility that a major character could have something terrible happen to them. Meanwhile, we have to also prepare for some shocking decisions in regards to characters’ professional future.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then we suggest that you check out the 9-1-1 season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

Another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding in the all-new “Starting Over” Season Five finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-518) (TV-14 L, V)

We hope that this surprise wedding ends up being the super-happy thing that is used to balance out all of the potential drama that is coming up in the episode elsewhere. As for who could be getting married, there are multiple candidates! That’s a part of what makes things rather interesting for the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now, including other details on the show past and present

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 18?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay here at the site for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







