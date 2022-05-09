9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 promo: The crisis with Jonah

As you get prepare for 9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 airing on Fox tomorrow night, things will be kicking off with a lot of drama — and understandably so. With the way that this past episode kicked off, it was inevitable that we were going to see the first responders dealing with a hellish situation.

Based on the most-recent disaster at the Call Center, all eyes are on Jonah? What has he been doing? Hen has been suspicious of him for a while, but things are about to go from bad to so much worse. This is someone seemingly making people worse, only to then bring them back later. He’s trying to fashion himself a hero for whatever sort of attention he gets after the fact.

There is a reason why this episode is titled “Hero Complex” — let’s just make that clear.

By the end of this episode, you should be prepared for at least one person in the 118 to try and take matters into their own hands and while that may be admirable, there is also quite a consequence that could come with it. You could end up seeing this character putting their own life at risk!

Before we conclude this piece, though, can we go ahead and give the writers a round of applause for all of the work that they’ve done here? We do think that they’ve done a pretty good job over time of planting seeds for this Jonah storyline. It’s clear that this is not something that was just planned overnight; there have been some hints that something like this was going on for a while. Let’s just hope for a resolution leaving into the finale…

