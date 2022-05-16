Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that there was a hiatus this past week, but are we back with something more from this world?

We won’t keep you waiting so instead, let’s go ahead and share the good news: You will see a story on the air in a matter of hours! “All or Nothing” is airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern and based on what we’re seeing right now, this episode will have something for everyone. This is going to be a chance to see Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight surviving on their own after an organ transfer goes terribly awry.

Below, you can take a look at the full NCIS season 19 episode 20 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

“All or Nothing” – NCIS investigates the unexpected death of a Navy reservist who was an investigative journalist. Also, Knight and Jimmy’s budding romance is put on hold when a vital organ transfer goes fatally wrong, on the CBS original series NCIS, Monday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This episode is the penultimate one of the season, and with that we tend to think it will build into the finale in some shape or form. Of course, how that happens is something that very much remains to be seen. We know the last episode of the season will feature a big story for Parker, as he is accused of a crime that he did not commit.

