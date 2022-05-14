NCIS season 19 episode 20 video: ‘All or Nothing’ sneak peeks

NCIS season 19 episode 20 is set to arrive after a brief hiatus on Monday; want to get a larger look at “All or Nothing” now?

We’ve wondered for a while how all of the individual storylines within this episode were going to come together and now, we do have a better sense courtesy of the sneak peeks below. These give you a fairly comprehensive look at how Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight end up traveling together on an organ transfer with a pretty shocking turn.

Let’s start off here with a look at the case itself. Why is a dead Navy reservist traveling around with some sort of slot machine? This is a bizarre mystery, and it’s something that could take a little bit of time to figure out. When you’ve got something that looks like either a gambling ring and/or smuggling, it’s not hard to imagine why they would be a target.

Given that Jimmy and Jessica are both present at this crime scene, it is a little weird to find them later on their own … right? Well, the sneak peeks at the bottom of this article indicate better what’s going on there. Namely, that Jimmy is working to move organs as a way to do good for the community and people who need them. He’s still new at it and with that in mind, he’s nervous. This is what leads to Agent Knight volunteering to go with them.

So how do these two end up getting involved in a high-stakes shootout? Well, that’s where we’ve got a lot of questions, and it’s a good thing Katrina Law’s character is around to protect him.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 20?

