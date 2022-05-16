Conversations With Friends season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following today’s big series premiere on Hulu, can you expect a Conversations With Friends season 2 over at Hulu?

The first thing that we should point out here is that from the start, this was meant to be a self-contained story with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. There was no plan in the early going here to have the story in its current form go on for several seasons.

Does that mean that the show will for sure be over? Not so much. We don’t want to put any spoilers within this piece, so let’s just say that regardless of how season 1 ends, we’ve seen “limited series” before change their minds. Heck, it just happened with a different Hulu show a couple of days ago in Nine Perfect Strangers, which was ordered for a season 2. While the plans for that specific show are not clear, we know that you can always pick up a new story with an entirely new cast; or, continue it in some other atypical way.

Of course, the odds of a season are going to depend heavily on the performance of season 1 which, for now, is a little bit unclear. Hulu doesn’t often release limited series all in one day, or even on a Sunday for that matter. When you consider those factors alone, you can easily consider Conversations with Friends to be somewhat of an experiment for them. It’s going to need a lot of word-of-mouth and positive reception for a potential renewal to even be discussed and in the end, that may not even be enough.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds but, for now, we’d suggest to move forward with almost zero expectations. That makes it easier to not be surprised down the road.

Do you want to see a Conversations With Friends season 2 at some point?

Photo: Hulu.

