Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17: Jo admits her feelings for Link

After weeks building up all sorts of drama between Jo and Link, tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17 finally delivered a bombshell.

While the two were hooking up previously this season, it never turned serious — even though Jo wanted it to. She had fallen in love with her best friend, and didn’t know precisely how to tell him. Her feelings were one of the reasons why she had him move on; she realized that the last thing that she wanted was to do something to ruin the friendship that they had.

Of course, in not telling him, it made things all the more difficult for them since there was this tension that he could never quite place. Sooner or later, something more was going to come out, and that’s precisely what happened on the show tonight. It came about in the midst of a heated argument over a patient, and there wasn’t much resolution after the fact.

What we wonder about at this point is primarily this: What is Link going to do with this newfound information? The first thing that he did was take comfort in being a father. He may be reeling mentally and struggling to try to figure out what he wants now. After all, he’s spent so much of this season in a pretty dramatic situation in regards to Amelia.

Are Jo and Link going to be endgame?

We’re still not so sure on that, mostly due to the fact that this relationship has been pretty polarizing from the start. There are a lot of people out there who prefer them as friends, and we’ve already seen plenty of love interests for the two of them over the past couple of years. Given there’s still life left in the show, there’s no reason to rush the endgame here.

