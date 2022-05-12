Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 18 spoilers: The path to two-hour finale

There are a couple of things you should know about Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 18: It will be powerful, and it will set the stage for the finale.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, there are going to be two more episodes coming on May 26 that will tie things up for season 18 and set the stage for season 19. It’s hard to predict where the story will go on those, mostly because there’s a lot of ground that could be covered in those!

Now, let’s just go ahead and get into what could make season 18 episode 18 so powerful. “Stronger Than Hate” is a timely story about hate crimes, and how the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital can take care of someone who was the victim of a brutal attack. For more, just go ahead and check out the full season 18 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Stronger Than Hate” – A dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s honor. Meanwhile, Grey Sloan Memorial receives a victim of a brutal hate crime on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We unfortunately know that these sort of attacks and crimes are still being committed all over the country, and it’s essential that a show like this really shines a light on them. Otherwise, there is that risk that real-life stories become forgotten, and learning how these victims survive is very much important. Recovery is not easy, especially when not every victim is going to have access to quality medical care or be properly insured in order to get it.

The Nick storyline may be a chance to compliment the story with something lighter; we’ll see just what plays out when the story arrives.

Related – Check out some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including a few more details on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 18?

Do you think the show will set the stage for the finale in a particularly significant way? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







