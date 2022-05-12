United States of Al season 2 episode 22 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on CBS you will see United States of Al season 2 episode 22 and, unfortunately, this is the end of the road.

Earlier today, it was announced that the season 2 finale is now the series finale, and of course this cancellation is not the easiest thing in the world to accept. This is a show that had the potential to go on for some time still, but for whatever reason networks really purged a ton of their programming today. B Positive and How We Roll were also canceled today on the comedy side, while Good Sam and Magnum PI (rather surprisingly) got the ax.

We hope that United States of Al isn’t ending on some sort of enormous cliffhanger — if that happens, it’s going to be even tougher to let the show go.

So what can we say about the finale? Take a look at the synopsis below, as it makes it clear that there are some big decisions that need to be made for a number of key characters:

“Chaos / Aashob” – Riley comes clean to Freddy about his relationship with Vanessa, and Cindy grows increasingly possessive of Al, on the second season finale of the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, May 19 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Since it’s unlikely this show moves forward in any shape or form, we hope that the writers chose to make this finale the perfect microcosm of the whole show — especially some of the growth we’ve seen from these characters over the past year or so. United States of Al can be silly and play for broad laughs, but we’ve also seen it tackle serious, emotional stories at the same time. It shouldn’t shy away from that here.

