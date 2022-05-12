United States of Al canceled; season 3 happening at CBS

For those hoping to see more of United States of Al over at CBS, we do come bearing some bad news.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Chuck Lorre sitcom has been canceled after just two years on the air, and we’ll have to wait and see now if another suitor arrives to pick the show up.

We’ll admit that in a lot of ways, we’re surprised by this news — while this wasn’t the top-rated sitcom on the network by any means, it also wasn’t the worst. It also told some of the most timely stories out of any show on the network over the past year. While we wouldn’t say every storyline as of late has been perfect, this was a legitimately funny show that could have easily had a longer life.

So with this show now canceled, we’ll have to see what becomes of B Positive. At the moment, this is the sitcom that is currently facing the most uncertain future. We say this with the understanding that How We Roll is probably going to be canceled at some point in the near future.

There are two more episodes still to air for United States of Al; the series finale is now set to air on Thursday, May 19. For some more insight all about what lies ahead in it, go ahead and check out the logline below:

“Chaos / Aashob” – Riley comes clean to Freddy about his relationship with Vanessa, and Cindy grows increasingly possessive of Al, on the second season finale of the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, May 19 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

