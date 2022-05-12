Charmed canceled at The CW; season 5 not in the cards

Apparently, there was not enough magic in the TV world to get Charmed a season 5; the CW reboot has been officially canceled.

So what happened to cause this? First and foremost, the supernatural series just wasn’t pulling in the numbers. Season 4 was one of the lowest-rated shows on their 2021-22 season schedule, at least in terms of the live viewing figures that do still matter. Apparently, its DVR and streaming performance, plus name recognition and international sales, were not enough to keep it going. We presume that a lot of these things are the reason why Charmed lasted as long as it did, especially since it’s been among the worst-performing scripted dramas on the schedule for a while. (It may have been helped for some time due to its connection to CBS Studios, as The CW tends to balance out Warner Bros. and CBS Studios shows to a certain degree.)

Charmed is one of several shows to be canceled by The CW over the past few weeks, and the massive turnover is likely due to both a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery (who owns a portion of the network) and also reports that a sale could be incoming. There have been indications in the press that The CW has not been profitable in quite some time, so we could be looking at a total revamp and a reduced schedule of scripted shows in the 2022-23 season. What that means long-term remains to be seen; we gotta see who the new owners are plus their programming strategy.

There are still some episodes left in Charmed season 4, so let’s just hope that there’s something that constitutes closure at the end of all of this. (For more on what’s ahead on the show right now, visit the link here.)

What do you think about Charmed getting canceled at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







