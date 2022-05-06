Charmed season 4 episode 9 spoilers: A look at ‘Truth or Cares’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Charmed season 4 episode 9? Next week’s episode carries with it the title of “Truth or Cares,” and in some ways it will pick up almost immediate where this week’s leaves off. The Unseen are a major part of the story now, to the point where multiple characters like Mel and Kaela are doing what they can to find them.

So what’s going on with Maggie? Let’s just say that she’s got some own issues that she’s dealing with — ones that could dive pretty far into her past. For more on that, be sure to check out the full Charmed season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is surprised by someone important from her past and tries to keep the peace when they collide with her present. Mel (Melonie Diaz), Kaela (Lucy Barrett) and Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) are on the trail of the Unseen, while Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Harry (Rupert Evans) seek assistance from a different powerful trio. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#409). Original airdate 5/13/22.

You should absolutely believe that this episode is going to work to push things forward at a pretty-quick pace. After all, remember that there are only thirteen episodes this season, and we tend to think that makes every single one all the more important. You can probably add even more weight to them thanks to the uncertainty that Charmed is facing overall. We wish there was more clarity on the future right now, but there isn’t — and there may not be a whole lot more for another couple of weeks, at least.

