Survivor 42 episode 11 sneak peek: Are Maryanne, Romeo in big trouble?

As we get ourselves set for Survivor 42 episode 11 airing on CBS tomorrow night, the remaining players have a lot of big decisions to make. Who are the right people to take deep within the game, and should you really want to go far with other so-called power players?

At the moment, it feels like Romeo is in the spotlight of a lot of people, but not so much because he’s a threat. Instead, it’s a range of things. It starts with the shock factor that he is still around, and then you have Mike complaining about how little he does around camp. Here’s the thing, though: Survivor is “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast.” At no point is “outwork” mentioned in there. You can get rid of someone for not helping out; or, you can take them all the way to the end for an easier final Tribal Council.

One of the sneak peeks below does focus on Romeo, while another focuses on Drea, Lindsay, Jonathan, Omar, and Mike all discussing going to final five together over Romeo and Maryanne. It feels like there’s a very small chance of that. Omar’s a strategic player; he’s not a powerhouse in competitions and because of that, he’s going to need to get rid of some threats. Drea still has some valuable stuff at her disposal; meanwhile, Jonathan is a huge competition player. Leaving them in the game still is an enormous risk!

Ultimately, we tend to think that promos and sneak peeks are meant to be a little misleading, and that could easily be the case here. Remember that Maryanne also has another idol, so if she gets the slightest bit paranoid that the vote is coming on her, she could play it and totally upend the game by getting rid of someone big.

Related – Check out more news on Survivor, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on Survivor 42 episode 11 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







