Survivor 42 episode 11 preview: Lindsay and Drea’s dilemma

As we prepare ourselves to see Survivor 42 episode 11 next week on CBS, will we see the game change itself once again?

We’re at a spot at this point where there are only seven people left in the game, and that includes people with a lot of power. Mike and Maryanne still have immunity idols, and then, there’s the Amulet Advantage that has more power now that Hai is out of the game. It’s now a steal-a-vote, and if Drea or Lindsay leave next, it will become an immunity idol for who is left. You gotta think that with that in mind, one of them is going to make a big play to get the other person out.

At this point, we’d try to do everything within reason to get that immunity idol, if possible. The only reason not to do it is if you have an opportunity to take out Jonathan. He’s still a huge challenge threat and we don’t think that’s going to change — but in terms of his strategy, he’s not as big of a threat.

The promo for next week didn’t give a whole lot away other than a mad scramble at camp, and then also a new twist at the immunity challenge that could be rather “dangerous.” Why do we need more twists like this at immunity? We don’t know, but clearly, this is something the show is going to play around with a little bit further.

We just hope that there’s a really good endgame to this season. The Hai blindside was pretty solid, but in general a lot of the post-merge boots so far have been a little bit predictable. Even Hai was pretty set up insofar as the edit goes.

Where do you think that things are going moving into Survivor 42 episode 11?

Who are you most rooting for to make it to the end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

