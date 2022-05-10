FBI: International season 1 episode 20 preview: ‘Red Penguin’

Next week you’re going to see FBI: International season 1 episode 20 — so what should you know here in advance?

First and foremost, we think it’s important to recognize that this is the penultimate story of the season. For some reason International only has 21 episodes this season, one fewer than the other two shows in the franchise. It’s a little bit strange, but we’re at least happy there are two more stories left this season.

The title for the May 17 installment is “Red Penguin,” but that’s the only thing that CBS has revealed about it as of yet. We’d love to say that there is going to be an exciting case in here that is linked to the finale, but it’s hard to know that for sure. Because the entire FBI franchise is built up with procedurals, that does mean that most episodes are designed to stand on their own. We suppose that so long as we learn a few new things about these characters, we’ll be happy in the end.

Of course, the irony in all of this is that while we know almost nothing about the next new episode, we can go ahead and share insight about the finale. Go ahead and check out that synopsis below:

When a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down outside of a small town in Poland, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight. Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information from his mother.

One of the things that this show is likely going to continue to do is take a closer look at how American politics impacts the Fly Team’s actions overseas. For those wondering if the writers are going to take a larger look at events in Eastern Europe (a.k.a. current events), we personally expect more of that in season 2.

What do you want to see FBI: International season 1 episode 20 next week?

