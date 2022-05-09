FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International score two-season renewals!

Today, CBS sent a pretty clear message to a lot of their viewers: When it comes to the future of the FBI franchise, they are 100% all-in.

Not only did the network today renew the flagship FBI show through season 6, but they’ve also brought back FBI: International for a season 2 and 3 and FBI: Most Wanted for a season 4 and 5! This means that the entire franchise is locked up now through 2024.

This marks the second straight instance of CBS renewing some of their properties for multiple seasons, as they also recently confirmed The Equalizer through season 4. A part of the thinking here may just be allowing the writers and producers to plot more out towards the future; we also know that studio NBCUniversal (who are some of the big players behind FBI as a franchise) love giving Dick Wolf shows multiple years at a time; they did this in the past with One Chicago as well as Law & Order: SVU.

Here are what some key players had to say about the FBI renewals in a new statement today per Deadline.

Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment – “The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our number one lineup … They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

Dick Wolf, executive producer – “Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups. We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the [global] pandemic.”

With these renewals set, there are only a small handful of CBS dramas awaiting their fate including Good Sam and Magnum PI.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

