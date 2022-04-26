FBI season 4 episode 20 return date: ‘Ghosts from the Past’

Following the new episode tonight, it makes a whole lot of sense to want the FBI season 4 episode 20 return date. So when is it? What can you expect from here? We do have a few different things to get into here!

First and foremost, though, we need to go ahead and hand down the bad news: There is no installment on the air next week, and the same goes for the remainder of the FBI shows on the schedule. The plan instead is for them all to air on Tuesday, May 10. It will begin with the FBI episode titled “Ghosts from the Past.”

So what is the schedule ahead looking like? For those who don’t know, the plan is for there to be 22 episodes overall for this show, and that means you’ll have ones on May 17 and then May 24, as well. Don’t expect Missy Peregrym to be back for any of these; she is currently on maternity leave, but the expectation is that she / Maggie will come back for a potential season 5.

While CBS has yet to reveal any official information on season 4 episode 20 yet, we can at least share the synopsis for the aforementioned May 24 finale. Hopefully, that will keep you psyched for the next little while:

As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.

Will there be a major cliffhanger? Given what we know about this show, we absolutely would not rule that out.

