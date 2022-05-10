FBI season 4 episode 21 preview: The last before finale…

What is there to say about FBI season 4 episode 21 in advance of it airing? The most important thing is simply pointing out where it stands amidst the larger story.

There are 22 episodes in this current season, and that of course means that next week’s “Kayla” is the last one before the finale. It could be tied to episode 22 in some sort of way, but we wouldn’t sit here and confirm anything for a couple of reasons. For starters, there is no official synopsis out there for this episode just yet; also, the FBI franchise tends to be fairly procedural. The one thing that feels easy to confirm is that you’ll continue to see Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase. She’s going to fill in for the remainder of the season as Missy Peregrym is off on maternity leave.

We don’t think that we even need to provide you a synopsis for you to be aware of what is probably coming during this episode. Remember that there’s almost certainly going to be some sort of enormous, high-stakes mission at the heart of this episode. Beyond just that, we’re also going to have a chance to see a few other personal plotlines, as well. We tend to think that we could see characters evolve in a big way as we approach next season, just because this sort of thing will always be important to a show like this.

In the end, we expect the remaining episodes here to be thrilling, and that’s really regardless of whether there is a big cliffhanger or not coming around the bend.

Related – Get some more news now in terms of the entire FBI franchise being renewed

What do you want to see FBI season 4 episode 21 when it airs on CBS?

Is there any one character you feel most deserves attention? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to the site! We will have full coverage of the franchise as we build towards the finales. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







