Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be seeing both this show back alongside the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off?

It’s clear at this point that we are near the end of both of these shows, at least for the time being. While neither has been officially renewed yet, we firmly expect them both to be back for the 2023-23 TV season. You can also expect both of them to be on the air tonight with a couple of new episodes. The finales are set for next week, and we would go ahead and anticipate both of these series doing what they can to push us a little bit closer to that point.

Want to get a few more details right away on what’s coming? Then check out the synopses below, in the event you haven’t seen them already.

9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 – After a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero. Meanwhile, Eddie visits Texas, where he attempts to reconcile with his father in the all-new “Hero Complex” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 9 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-517) (TV-14 L, V)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 17 – The 126 respond to emergencies when a man falls into a trash compactor and a frantic mom tries to rescue her kids in a runaway car. Meanwhile, Tommy and Julius grow closer, as two team members disagree on keeping their romance a secret in the all-new “Spring Cleaning” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 9 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-317) (TV-14 L, V)

We’ll go ahead and put it out there that there’s going to be most likely a cliffhanger at the end of this season, largely due to this being the sort of franchise where that happens. So why are we saying this now? It’s simple: It never hurts to be prepared in advance.

