NCIS season 19: Sean Murray on possible Mark Harmon return

Is there a chance that Mark Harmon is going to be returning as Gibbs on NCIS season 19? What about after the fact here?

From the moment that Harmon departed the show early on this season, we felt like there was always going to be a chance he turned back up. He remains an executive producer on the show, and so much of who these characters are is at this point informed by how they were around Gibbs. He is someone who put his absolute all into this team for so many years and even though he’s off in Alaska, we tend to think that he still thinks about them all the time.

So is there a chance that Harmon appears before the end of the season? Nothing is confirmed, but there is a chance he turns back up again on-screen at some point. Speaking to Parade, his co-star Sean Murray did indicate that Mark does turn up around set here and there:

“He does pop in … I saw him two weeks ago actually. So, he’s around. It’s not like he’s packed up and left town or anything. I’m not saying this just to say it for a tease and all that BS, I really, truly believe that the Gibbs could pop up somewhere. I really believe that there’s a possibility of that happening.”

Personally, our dream scenario would be Gibbs showing up in the finale to help Parker after he’s accused of a crime he did not commit. It’d be his way of helping Gary Cole’s character after he risked his job at the FBI to help Gibbs at the start of the season.

